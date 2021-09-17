Careers at ACCR

Current available positions

Administrative Officer

Employer: Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility

Work Type/s: full time preferred; 4 days/week considered, ideally with availability across 5 days; flexible hours are available (please specify your preference when applying)

Salary: $55,000 - $75,000 + super depending on experience, pro rata if part time

Sector/s: Not For Profit (NFP)

Location: Sydney or Canberra office, with the possibility for substantial work from home if desired; we are open to other Australian locations, working from home.

Job posted on: Friday 17 September 2021

Applications close: 9am on Monday 11 October 2021

Background: ACCR challenges companies to respond to the most important issues of our time, like climate change and human rights, and in how they treat all of their stakeholders, including workers and First Nations communities. We are compelled by the importance and urgency of these matters, and use all the tools available to shareholders to make concerns known to companies, to seek fast and effective change. We were founded as a non-profit organisation in 2012, and since that time we have promoted ethical investment and assisted investors through education, research, collaboration, engagement and advocacy. As shareholders ourselves, we pursue various avenues of shareholder advocacy, including through the filing of shareholder resolutions, on issues relating to climate, social impacts and governance. We are a member of both the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia (RIAA).

Background: ACCR has a dynamic team of over 20 driven and experienced staff. Thanks to a heightened awareness of the importance of our work, and the urgency of the issues - like climate change - that we work on, we are growing rapidly. This is a new position based within our Operations Team to provide high quality administrative, logistical and technology support across the organisation. The IT aspects of the role may be increased depending on the aptitude of the position holder, and other duties have the potential to become more advanced once initial responsibilities have been successfully demonstrated.

This role will be for an initial one year contract, starting ASAP, with the potential for extension subject to funding.

Responsible to: Operations Manager

Key Relationships: Chief Operations Officer, Design & Technology Lead

The role

Key accountabilities include:

General administrative support, including finalising Google Slides presentations, taking minutes at meetings and making arrangements for internal and external meetings and travel

Supporting the efficiency of the team through document management including ensuring all documents and correspondence are saved accurately and organised systematically

CRM (Salesforce) management, including entry of contacts and key meetings, creating reports for mailing lists and data reviews to ensure information is up-to-date and accurate

Assisting to track key dates and deadlines e.g. for contract renewals, reporting to donors, regulatory requirements

Drafting routine correspondence and documents from templates e.g. contracts, letters

Assisting with the management and use of IT hardware and software by ACCR staff e.g. tracking assets, ordering new computer equipment, overseeing IT licensing, assisting staff to download and use software (e.g. Google suite, Slack, anti-virus software), backing up data

Organising events such as webinars e.g. sending invitations, tracking responses, setting up IT for virtual events and meetings

Maintaining ACCR team calendar and sharing key events across the organisation

Assisting with recruitment e.g. posting advertisements, supporting the hiring team to manage applications

Assisting to document processes and prepare training materials e.g. for staff on use of technology platforms

Other administrative tasks as required

About you

You have:

The ability to learn quickly and accurately develop and follow process

Interest in and an aptitude for using technology across a range of tools, with experience of the following tools an advantage: Google suite of applications, a CRM such as Salesforce, online conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Google Meeting, events software such as Eventbrite, Humanitix, and workflow tools such as Notion

Exceptional attention to detail and organisational skills

Professional written communication skills

Great interpersonal skills and able to thrive in a dynamic, experienced and passionate team environment

Proactivity and ability to manage competing priorities in a fast-paced, growing workplace and enjoyment from responding to the needs of many people.

The ability to work within a remote based team.

A strong affinity for ACCR’s mission to promote ethical investment and our work in relation to climate, human rights and workers’ rights, and our values including valuing diversity

It would be a bonus if you have:

Experience in an operational or administrative role

Experience providing IT support

Familiarity with HTML and/or CSS, or publishing to a website

Experience handling sensitive data

Application Guideline

To apply, please email the below to careers@accr.org.au, with the subject line “Administrative Officer application”:

Your up to date resume.

Up to 500 word statement addressing the criteria above.

Up to 300 word response to the following: You have been asked to arrange ACCR business cards for 4 new staff members who are starting in two weeks. How do you approach the task?

Up to 300 word response to the following: You have been asked to organise a Christmas party for the ACCR team. How do you approach the task?

Your preferred work load and location.

ACCR encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people of all cultures, abilities, sex and genders. ACCR has policies on anti-discrimination and equal opportunity to which all staff are expected to adhere.